IIM Kashipur to Conduct CAP 2024 for Common Admission to Flagship MBA/PGP Programs in 10 IIMs

The Common Admission Process (CAP) is an annual event that involves the selection and interviewing of candidates for admission to MBA/PGP programs offered by CAP-participating Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Until the previous year, nine IIMs were part of this process. However, in 2024, IIM Nagpur joined the fold, increasing the number of participating IIMs to ten. IIM Kashipur serves as the coordinator for CAP 2024.

Each year, CAP-participating IIMs release a tentative cutoff in October for shortlisting candidates for Personal Interviews (PI). The final cutoff is determined after the announcement of the Common Admission Test (CAT) results. For CAP 2024, the following cutoff percentiles were established for PI shortlisting based on different categories:



CAP-2024 Total Cut-off Percentiles & Sectional Cut-off Percentiles for PI Shortlisting Category VARC DILR QA Total GEN 73 73 73 94 EWS 50 50 50 77 NC-OBC 50 50 50 77 SC 44 44 44 60 ST 25 25 30 40 DAP 25 25 30 40

Shortlisting for PI will be solely based on percentile cutoffs. Only candidates who have chosen the flagship MBA/PGP programs at least in one of the CAP-participating IIMs (IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIM Udaipur) while completing the CAT form will be shortlisted.

In the second half of January, IIM Kashipur will commence sending PI shortlist notification emails and open the PI registration portal. All shortlisted candidates are required to register on the portal to participate in the PI process, which is mandatory for CAP 2024.

To alleviate the travel burden on candidates during MBA admission interviews, CAP 2024 PI will be conducted online. Additionally, candidates will be given an opportunity to rectify any errors made in the CAT form pertaining to educational qualifications and work experience. Normalized PI scores will be shared with candidates after the merit lists are announced.

Upon completion of the Personal Interview process, each CAP-participating IIM will formulate its individual merit list and begin sending out admission offers.