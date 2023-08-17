IIM Lucknow Launches Online Executive Management Programme In Strategic HR Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, one of the premier national-level institutes of management in India,in partnership with Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education firm, has launched a groundbreaking Executive Management Program in People Leadership & Strategic HR Management. This exclusive course aims to empower learners with the necessary skills to excel in team management and become effective future people leaders.

Geared towards emerging senior HR professionals and ambitious business managers seeking to make a mark in their careers, this program offers a unique opportunity to enhance skills and gain exposure to the best HR management practices critical for the future of work. This course is designed for experienced graduates. The comprehensive curriculum covers various people management competencies essential for HR leaders, empowering learners to drive strategic initiatives and effectively navigate the challenges of managing an evolving workforce.

About the course

The course is an 11-month-long program consisting of 9 modules, which comprehensively cover various Management topics. Upon successful completion of the program, participants willearn a certificate from IIM Lucknow. To be eligible for the course, Candidates must hold a graduate qualification with a minimum aggregate of 50% and have at least five years of work experience post-completion of the qualifying education.

Distinguished by its emphasis on practical insights and real-world applications, the Executive Management Program provides HR professionals and leaders with an in-depth understanding of the management challenges faced by the HR fraternity, CXOs, and business leaders. The program features masterclasses conducted by seasoned CXOs, enabling learners to expand their professional networks, enhance their social net worth, and acquire the relevant skills necessary to become industry stalwarts in the future.

This collaboration between IIM Lucknow and Imarticus Learning offers an unparalleled learning experience, combining the expertise of IIM Lucknow's faculty with the convenience of live online lectures. The program encompasses 150+ hours of immersive learning, featuring real-world business case studies that provide participants with a comprehensiveunderstanding of the dynamics of People Leaders. Additionally, learners benefit from six gamified sessions that simulate CXO-level business and HR excellence, five masterclasses led by industry pioneers, a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow, and the esteemed status of being executive alumni of IIM Lucknow.

Prof. Nishant Uppal, Chairperson, Management Development Programme (MDP),IIM Lucknow, said, "We are thrilled to launch the Executive Management Program in People Leadership & Strategic HR Management in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. This program represents a significant step forward in executive education, equipping HR professionals and business managers with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles. With our renowned faculty and Imarticus Learning's expertise, we are confident that this program will empower learners to become effective leaders and make a mark in their careers. We are committed to providing a comprehensive and practical learning experience that prepares professionals for the challenges of managing an evolving workforce. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to offering cutting-edge programs and staying at the forefront of executive education in India."

Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning said, “HR professionals are capable of building organizations that thrive under any circumstances, with happy, productive employees who grow and contribute to the company’s growth. At Imarticus Learning, we are focused on ensuring that every course we launch for each field has a world-class pedagogy and offers a holistic learning experience.Our recently launched Executive Management program in People Leadership & Strategic HR Management stands out as a unique offering in its field.. People management is a skill that needs to be honed constantly since every individual evolves over time. This is the 4th Programme, Imarticus Learning has partnered with IIM Lucknow.We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with IIM Lucknow, a renowned educational institution with proficient and experienced faculty, and look forward to maintaining our fruitful collaboration.”