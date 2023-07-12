IIM Rohtak New Batch Of MBA Has 78% Female Students, Breaks Its Own Record

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak inducted the 14th batch of its flagship Post-Graduate Programme (MBA program). The new batch represents the geographic diversity of India and reflects IIM Rohtak’s commitment to woman empowerment. Girls account for 78 per cent of the new batch, which has representation from 24 States and Union territories. The gender diversity in the new batch breaks IIM Rohtak’s own record of 69 per cent female representation, which was established last year.

The batch consists of multiple high achievers, including national-level medalists in Swimming and Karate. To welcome and sensitize the new batch, IIM Rohtak conducted its induction ceremony on the 1st and 2nd July of 2023. The ceremony was graced by multiple eminent personalities including Kamal Kishore, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority; Sameer, internationally acclaimed lyricist, and Guinness World Record Holder for penning the maximum number of songs; and Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (retd.), recipient of multiple awards including PVSM, UVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, and VSM. The ceremony was chaired by Prof. Dheeraj Sharma who welcomed the dignitaries and students.

The chief guest Kamal Kishore, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, congratulated the students and introduced the illuminating concept of “rooted cosmopolitanism,” Where one is rooted in his/her culture and society but is comfortable everywhere. He highlighted the need to go beyond corporate social responsibility and create socially responsible corporates. Drawing upon his rich experience in disaster management, he explained through multiple examples, both national and international, the role of incompetent management in converting natural hazards into natural disasters.

The honorable guest, Sameer focused on the role of resilience and life-long learning in his success stories. Mr. Sameer narration showcased how a combination of humility, dedication to craft and adaptability enabled him to thrive as a lyricist and compose over 7,000 songs in a 40-year-old career, thereby establishing and extending his position as the Guinness World Record Holder for the composition of maximum number of songs. Through anecdotes, he showed how the seeds of current success are sown in the habits of childhood and encouraged students to focus on karma (work); cultivate their passion; and develop a positive and forgiving attitude.

The first keynote speaker, Lt. General (retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, expanded the new batch’s conceptualization of security by vividly and brilliantly expanding their understanding of security. He showed how national security goes beyond safeguarding of borders and includes poverty alleviation, energy security, technological excellence, and food security. He concluded with his sagacious advice on the need for India to increase its investment in maritime security.

The second day of induction included three panel discussions. In the first panel, multiple luminaries of the corporate world discussed on the topic of “Understanding Consumption Behavior in Achieving 5 trillion Dollar Economy”. The panelists highlighted the growth potential of India and expressed confidence that Indian economy will not only cross the $5 trillion mark in near future but also surpass it many times over in the future. Mr. Gaurav Himkar, Chief Strategy Officer Hero Cycles Group, described the tectonic upgrading of consumer preferences in India and highlighted the role of continuous learning and inclusive income growth. Dr. Seema Singh, Head of Medical Affairs, HEAPS identified the growth drivers of medical industry and described how new consumer goals, enabled by rising incomes, are leading to a voluntary demand for medical services like wellness programs and cosmetic surgeries. Mr. Manoj Madhusudanan, Senior VP and country head, EXL Services congratulated the students for being fortunate enough to be born in a period of high growth and opportunity in India. He identified human resources as India’s greatest strength and suggested that India’s large and talented pool of professionals are perfectly poised to leverage data analytics and AI for driving economic growth.

The second panel included high-ranking law enforcement and income tax officers who deliberated on the topic “Creating positive business environments through law.” Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak, moderated the session and shed light on the nature of policing services as a prime example of negative services. He also highlighted the role of theories like ‘Broken Window’ theory in shaping actual policing practices, thereby elucidating the theory-praxis link. Shri Ashok Kumar, DGP Uttarakhand, and Shri Shatrujeet Kapur DGP Haryana highlighted the necessity of rule of law for sustained economic growth and mentioned how India’s rule-governed system and independent judiciary give it a competitive advantage.

The third Panel included multiple high-ranking retired generals who expounded on “Leadership lessons from Military.” Lt. General A.K. Singh enumerated the basic qualities of army officers with examples while Lt. General Manvender Singh discussed the leadership traditions and practices of Indian Military Academy.

The last keynote speaker Dr. Gautam Sen, Professor, London School of Economies, concluded the ceremony with an intellectually scintillating presentation that brought out the importance of narrative in determining the destiny of countries and individuals. He highlighted the different ingredients such as ideology; dexterous mixing of ideas and facts and advertising that go in crafting a successful narrative and exhorted the students to be on the guard against harmful narratives that might engender India’s rise as a world power.