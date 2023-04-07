IIMC Admissions 2023: Application Process Begins Via CUET PG, Full Details Here

IIMC Admissions 2023: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has started the online application process for admissions to the post-graduate diploma courses in mass communication and journalism. Admissions will be done through the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), which will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. The last date to register for IIMC admissions 2023 is April 19, 2023.

IIMC PG Diploma Admissions 2023

The Entrance examination for admission to PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations, PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism and PG Diploma in Digital Media at IIMC will be held by the NTA along with the CUET PG. The admission to various courses will be subsequently held through a counselling process. The details of the same would be available in the IIMC Prospectus shortly.

IIMC Admissions Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admission to the IIMC. Students who have appeared/are appearing for the Final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a Provisional marks sheet/Certificate in original from their college/university latest by 30th September 2023, (extendable in genuine cases after ascertaining the reasons). "On completion of the course, the Diploma will be awarded only if the Original Degree Certificate is produced for verification at IIMC office," admission in charge, Rakesh Goswami said.

CUET PG serial number for IIMC courses

In the CUET (PG) information booklet, IIMC’s courses have been bunched under the ‘Common’ category and the question paper code is COQP17. The test paper codes of different courses at IIMC are serial Nos. 1043 to 1047. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA/IIMC website for the latest updates.

For any query, the applicants may contact the Academic Department, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi-110067. Tele No. 011-26742920, 26742940, 26742960 (Extension 233). Mobile No. 7838055420, (Mob. No. 7014551410 - WhatsApp message only).

IIMC entrance test

IIMC Entrance Examination for the language courses will be held separately. The entrance examination for PG Diploma courses in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism will however be held separately and the application forms for these will be issued shortly on the IIMC website www.iimc.gov.in.