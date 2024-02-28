Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

IIMC to Introduce PhD programmes and masters degree in 5 'Unique' New Media Courses

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), now a deemed-to-be university, is set to launch masters degree programs in several new fields.

Nandini Verma
IIMC
IIMC | Image:File
  • 2 min read
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), now a deemed-to-be university, is set to launch masters degree programs in several new fields, including new media, media and communication governance, strategic communication, media business management, and health communication.

The elevation to a deemed university status also enables IIMC to offer PhD programs, which it plans to initiate in the upcoming 2024-25 academic session. Additionally, the institute is exploring the possibility of allowing lateral entry for students who have completed diploma programs from the institute, as stated by an official to a media portal.

Previously known for its diploma programs in journalism, media, and mass communication, IIMC, headquartered in Delhi with five regional centers across India, is undergoing significant changes in various aspects, including academics, infrastructure, and governance.

The new courses introduced by IIMC aim to offer specialized programs not available elsewhere. These courses, totaling five, are currently being developed, with detailed syllabi in the drafting process. While not all courses may commence in the upcoming session, they will be eventually distributed across all centers.

The university anticipates an intake of 30 students in each new program. Historically, IIMC has maintained a balanced gender ratio, with 56% of enrolled candidates being women and 44% men.

Prof. Govind Singh, Dean of Academics, told a media organisation that the PhD programs will start in the upcoming academic session itself. Since 2023, IIMC has conducted admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG, transitioning from its previous entrance examination and interview process.

With the transition to a deemed university, IIMC's diploma courses will evolve into masters degree programs, offering greater academic opportunities for aspiring journalists and media professionals. Plans for lateral entry for diploma graduates into the second year of degree programs are also under consideration.

Additionally, the university has secured approvals for the recruitment of 20 new assistant professors to enhance its academic faculty. Further administrative appointments, including a new vice-chancellor and registrar, are eagerly awaited.

Expansion initiatives are underway, with plans to construct new academic buildings and expand hostel facilities to accommodate the growing student population. The transformation to a deemed university signifies a significant milestone for IIMC, marking a new chapter in its illustrious history.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

