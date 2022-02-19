IISc Bangalore Admissions 2022: Registration Begins For PG & PhD Courses, Check Details

IISc Bangalore Admissions 2022: Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore, has now started the registration process for admission to Postgraduate as well as PhD programmes. Registrations are going on for the August 2022 semester. Candidates who are interested in applying can check eligibility and other details here. They will have to go to the official website iisc.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Interested candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. The last date to apply for above mentioned courses is March 22, 2022. This year, IISc has introduced three new courses. These are MSc in Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences, and MTech in Bioengineering. Candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below to know how to apply.

IISc Bangalore PG, PhD Admissions 2022 – Check application steps here

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official IISc Bangalore website – iisc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admissions’ tab and in the dropdown menu, select ‘Online Applications’

The IISc admission portal will open where candidates will have to click on ‘Admissions 2022 (August)’

Candidates should click on Apply to PG Programme and select the programme they wish to enroll in

Candidates should register themselves on the portal, fill out the application form and click on submit

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference

List of courses available for PG and PhD programmes

Research programmes: PhD, MTech (research) Course programmes in Engineering: MTech, MDes, MMgt Course programmes in Science: MSc in Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences Integrated PhD programmes External registration programme: PhD, MTech (research).

Before applying, candidates should not forget to check the eligibility criteria for IISc PhD admission and PG admission. It can be checked by clicking here. For information related to IISc admissions, candidates are advised to visit the main website – iisc.ac.in