IISER Admission 2022: Registration To Begin On April 25, Check Other Important Dates Here

Image: Shutterstock
IISER Admission 2022: The registration for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) admission test 2022 is scheduled to begin on April 25, 2022. Interested candidates who want to take admission will have to get themselves registered and clear the entrance test. The exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022. The list of important dates as well as application steps has been mentioned below.
The official website on which registration will begin is iiseradmission.in. Candidates are advised to go through the dates mentioned above and get themselves registered well before deadline. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. This year, there is a change in the marking scheme. The scheme suggests that for each correct answer, students will get 3 marks. Negative marking is there and 0.75 marks will be deducted for incorrect answer and 0 marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions. Here is a step-by-step guide to fill application form.
IISER admission test will be conducted for admissions at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The courses offered in these campuses are- Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth and Climate Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Economic Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Geological Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences etc.