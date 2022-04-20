IISER Admission 2022: Registration To Begin On April 25, Check Other Important Dates Here

IISER Admission 2022: The registration for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) admission test 2022 is scheduled to begin on April 25, 2022. Interested candidates who want to take admission will have to get themselves registered and clear the entrance test. The exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022. The list of important dates as well as application steps has been mentioned below.

IISER 2022 Admission: Check important dates here

IISER 2022 registration will begin on April 25, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 30, 2022

The exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022

The official website on which registration will begin is iiseradmission.in. Candidates are advised to go through the dates mentioned above and get themselves registered well before deadline. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. This year, there is a change in the marking scheme. The scheme suggests that for each correct answer, students will get 3 marks. Negative marking is there and 0.75 marks will be deducted for incorrect answer and 0 marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions. Here is a step-by-step guide to fill application form.

Check eligibility details here

Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent level exam with science stream in 2021 or 2022 from any board recognized by Council of Boards of School Education in India

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC and OBC-NCL should have scored minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD should have scored minimum of 55% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the IISER official website at iiseradmission.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on IISER registration 2022 link

Step 3: Post clicking in it, the application form will be displayed on screen

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the IISER form and take screenshot of confirmation page for future reference

IISER admission test will be conducted for admissions at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The courses offered in these campuses are- Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth and Climate Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Economic Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Geological Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences etc.