IISER Admissions 2022: Application Process For IAT To Begin Today; Check How To Apply

IISER Admission 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) admission test, IAT 2022, will start today on Wednesday, May 4. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - iiseradmission.in. The last day to apply for IISER admission 2022 is May 29, 2022. As per the schedule, the IISER admission test 2022 will be conducted on July 3, 2022. Earlier, the Application Portal for IAT-2022 was supposed to open on April 28, 2022.

IISER Admissions 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for admissions, candidates need to visit the IISER 2022 official website - iiseradmission.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the IISER registration 2022 link.

Step 3: Fill out the IISER 2022 application form with your credentials.

Step 4: Then, pay the application fee and submit.

Step 5: Download the IISER admission test application form, and take a printout.

IISER Admission 2022 | Application fees

To apply for the IISER admission test 2022, or IAT 2022, students from General/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS categories have to pay a fee of Rs 2,000.

While SC/ST/KM/PwD category students have to pay Rs 1,000 for the admission test.

Payment can be made through the online mode.

IISER Admission 2022

Candidates can take admission at ISSER through various ways, and it includes, qualifying in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel.

For admission through the KVPY channel, candidates need to qualify in the entrance exam is the KVPY aptitude test.

Candidates securing a position under 15,000 ranks of JEE Advanced are also eligible to apply for IISER admission.

IISER Exam 2022

The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3-hour test.

The exam will comprise questions from mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology.

IAT 2022 will be held in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022.

The examination will be held under COVID-19 related measures.

NCERT syllabus of classes 11 and 12 will be used for the test.

Image: Pixabay/ Representative