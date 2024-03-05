English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

IISER Admissions 2024: IAT Notification Out, Application Begins From April 1; Full Details Here

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) has released the official notification for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024. Apply from Apr 1

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) has released the official notification for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024. Candidates who wish to take admission to IISER can apply for the IAT from April 1. The last date to apply is May 13. The IAT 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 09, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM. It will be conducted as a computer-based test across various centers in India.

IISER Admissions 2024: IAT Schedule

Application Portal Opens: April 01, 2024
Application Portal Closes: May 13, 2024
Corrections in Application Forms: May 16-17, 2024
Release of Hall Tickets: June 01, 2024
IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024: June 09, 2024

Exam Structure and Marking Scheme:

  • The IAT 2024 will consist of 60 questions, with 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.
  • Candidates will have a total of 180 minutes to complete the test.
  • Questions will be of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer.
  • Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks, while each incorrect answer will lead to a deduction of 1 mark. Unanswered questions will receive 0 marks.
  • The maximum achievable score in IAT 2024 will be 240.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Applicants must be Indian nationals, PIO, or OCI to apply for IAT 2024.
  • Candidates must have passed the Class XII or equivalent examination in 2022, 2023, or 2024 from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).
  • They must have taken at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics during their Class XII (or equivalent) examination.
  • SC/ST/PwD candidates need to score a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate, while candidates from other categories require a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate in their Class XII (or equivalent) examination.

Admission Process:

  • Admission to IISERs is exclusively through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT), scheduled for June 09, 2024.
  • Candidates whose Class XII (or equivalent) examination results have not yet been declared can apply for IAT 2024, subject to fulfilling the minimum eligibility criteria.
  • For candidates appearing in the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023 and reappearing in any subject in 2024, the better of the two performances will be considered.
  • The percentage marks for candidates with only letter grades will be assessed based on a predefined formula.

Click here for full details.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

