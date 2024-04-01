Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali (IISER) is set to kick off the registration process for the year 2024 today, April 1. Prospective candidates, both interested and eligible, can access and complete the IISER application form 2024 by visiting the official website, iiseradmission.in. The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 9, commencing at 9 am across various centers nationwide.

A total of approximately 1,933 seats are available for the BS-MS or BS program. Seats are distributed across several IISER campuses including Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Tirupati, and Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, seats are available for the BS program in Engineering Sciences and Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal.

IISER Admissions 2024 Key Dates

The deadline to submit the IISER application form 2024 is May 13. Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms on May 16 and 17. Admit cards for the IISER Aptitude Test will be issued on June 1.

IAT Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay an application fee to complete the registration process. The application fee for different categories is as follows:

General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Other Backward Classes - Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Kashmiri Migrants (KM): Rs 2,000

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 1,000

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST): No application fee.

In a significant update, the IISER admission process for 2024 will exclusively consider the scores obtained in the IAT 2024. Scores from JEE Advanced and KVPY will no longer be considered for admission.

IISER Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for IISER admission include Indian citizenship, or being a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). Applicants must have cleared the Class 12 or its equivalent examination in 2022, 2023, or 2024 from a board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE). Additionally, candidates must have studied a minimum of three subjects among biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics during their Class 12 examination. A minimum aggregate score of 60% or its equivalent grade is required for most categories, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates require a minimum aggregate score of 55%.