IIT Admissions: JoSAA Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has opened the registration and choice-filling window for JoSAA today for candidates who passed JEE Advanced 2023.

Nandini Verma
JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has opened the registration and choice-filling window for JoSAA today. Candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced can register for JoSAA Counselling 2023 from today, June 19. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- josaa.nic.in. 

Click here to register for JoSAA 2023 Counselling.

Here's how to register for JoSAA Counselling 2023

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.
  • Step 2:  On the homepage, they should go to the new registration link
  • Step 3:  In the next step, candidates will have to key in all the details required in the given fields
  • Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2023 choice-filling step
  • Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form
  • Step 6: Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023: Important Dates

  • Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA begins- June 19
  • Candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices from - June 24, 2023 (after the declaration of AAT result)
  • Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 24, 2023 - June 25
  • Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filledin by candidates as on June 26 - June 27
  • Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 ends- June 28
  • Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats - June 29
  • Seat allocation round 1- June 30
  • Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by a candidate to query- June 30- July 4
  • Last day to respond to a query (Round 1) - July 5

JEE Main 2023 Counselling: List of required documents 

  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Certificate to prove date of birth
  • JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
  • Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
  • Valid photo identity card
  • Fee payment slip
  • JEE Main admit card 2023
  • JEE Main 2023 scorecard
  • Disability certificate (if any)
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counseling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats. 

