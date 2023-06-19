IIT Admissions: JoSAA Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has opened the registration and choice-filling window for JoSAA today. Candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced can register for JoSAA Counselling 2023 from today, June 19. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- josaa.nic.in.
Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counseling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats.
