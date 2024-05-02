Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) has faced a significant setback in its placement drive for the academic year 2023-24, with approximately 40 percent of students failing to secure job offers, according to an RTI reply. This marks the highest number of students, totaling 692, who were not placed in the last three years.

RTI data shared by Dheeraj Singh, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, revealed that in the academic year 2023-24, 39.8% of students at IIT-BHU did not receive job offers, compared to 23.52% in the previous academic year 2022-23.

Despite a marginal rise in the median salary, the average salary package remained largely stagnant compared to the previous year. The latest placement data indicates a median salary of Rs 20 lakh and an average salary package of Rs 22.85 lakh, representing a modest increase of just Rs 17,234 from the previous year's average salary.

The situation appears to be reflective of a broader trend across various IITs in the country. Another RTI reply revealed that nearly 44% of students at IIT Indore and 33% at IIT Kharagpur are yet to secure placements this year.

IIT BHU Placement Data of Last 3 Years

Here's a breakdown of the IIT BHU placements data over the last three years:

In the academic year 2021-22, 1,328 students registered for placements, out of which 1,078 were successfully placed. In 2022-23, 1,428 students registered, with 1,092 securing placements. However, in 2023-24, despite an increase in the number of registered students to 1,735, only 1,043 managed to secure job offers.

The salary packages received by students over the past three years also demonstrate fluctuations:

In 2021-22, the median salary was Rs 20,40,171, with an average salary of Rs 23,23,945.

In 2022-23, the median salary saw a significant drop to Rs 12,00,000, while the average salary stood at Rs 22,68,665.

In 2023-24, there was a recovery in the median salary to Rs 20,00,000, with the average salary slightly increasing to Rs 22,85,899.

The concerning statistics underscore the need for concerted efforts to address the challenges faced by students in securing placements, as well as the broader implications for the higher education sector in India.