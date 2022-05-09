IIT Bombay Revises CEED, UCEED Syllabus & Examination Structure; Check Here

IIT Bombay: The syllabus and exam structure for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) have been revised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. IIT Bombay has released the new syllabus and format for the UCEED and CEED entrance exams on the official websites—uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the UCEED and CEED revised syllabus and structure will be effective from 2024 onwards. As per the changes in examination structure, the question paper will consist of two parts: Part A and Part B. In Part A, there will not be any changes and the format of the question paper will remain the same, consisting of three sections – NAT, MSQ, and MCQ. The examination will be held through a computer-based test (CBT). While in Part B, an additional topic has been added to the section, and hence the duration of the examination has been extended to 1 hour. However, the examination process will remain the same. Questions will be displayed on the computer screen, and the answers have to be written on the answer sheet.

Exam Part A Part B UCEED Visualization and spatial reasoning: Ability to visualize and transform 2D shapes and 3D objects and their spatial relationships.

Practical and scientific knowledge: Know-how of scientific principles and everyday objects.

Observation and design sensitivity: Capacity to detect concealed properties in day-to-day life and think critically about them. Attention to details, classification, analysis, inference, and prediction.

Environment and society: General awareness of environmental, social, and cultural connections with design.

Analytical and logical reasoning: Ability to analyze qualitative and quantitative information.

Language: Proficiency in reading and comprehending Standard English.

Creativity: Grasp verbal and non-verbal analogies, metaphors, signs, and symbols. Drawing: Ability to draw products, people, or scenes in proportion with good line quality, composition, proportion, perspective, and shading.

Design aptitude: Capability to practically and appropriately respond to problems/situations with ingenuity and empathy. CEED Art and Design knowledge: Awareness about art/artifact/product, artists/designers, art/design history, and trends.

Design methods and practices: Knowledge of media, materials, production processes, and ergonomics. Creativity: Capacity to think out of the box and come up with unique as well as diverse solutions.

Communication: Skills to communicate concepts and ideas clearly with the help of text and visuals.

Problem identification: Capability to understand the user and the context, knowledge of properties of materials, and their appropriate use in design

