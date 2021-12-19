IIT Bombay To Conduct Classes In Hybrid Mod From January 2022, Check Complete Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has made an announcement related to online classes. The institute has decided to switch to the hybrid mode of classes. This will be implemented from January 2022. This has been decided considering that the institute is delivering online lectures for over 20 months due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. The official update reads that the new semester session is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2021.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will soon be welcoming the second-year students. The students have been given the option of choosing between offline classes and online classes. Students are advised to keep following the official website, and Twitter.

Students are facing issues with attending online and offline classes simultaneously

The institute has asked the faculty members to deliver at least 1 hour of contact campus lecture a week for the students.IIT Bombay has also directed the faculty members to record their sessions. The recordings of lecture will be made available for students who are off-campus. As per the notice released, the sessions with fewer students would be taken online. However, there are few faculty members who have raised concerns that students are facing issues while attending online and offline classes simultaneously.

IIT Bombay has also set up a ventilation committee so as to ensure the proper flow of air in the classrooms during offline classes can be assured. For the time being, some of the classrooms at IIT Bombay were used for exams that were conducted in hybrid mode in November 2021. The students who had taken admission last year would be able to attend offline classes for the first time from December 26, 2021, onward.

IIT Kharagpur should take the lead in innovations for MSME Sector: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday said IIT Kharagpur is of immense help to start-up and research being the "epicentre of innovation" and said it should take the lead in innovations for the country's MSME sector. The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the 67th Convocation of the premier institute which was held in a hybrid format, said there is also need for its exploring alternative energy at a time when the country is spending crores of rupees for importing crude oil. The Union Minister further said the institute should take further its activities in the fields of semiconductor technology and healthcare carried out during the COVID situation and complimented it for them.