IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications From International Students For PhD & PG Programmes

IIT Gandhinagar admission: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is inviting applications from students for postgraduate programmes for the international admission programme (phase 1) 2022-23. Interested students can apply online by filling out the application form till March 24, 2022. IIT Gandhinagar took to Twitter to invite applications.

“We are excited to invite applications from international students to enroll into IITGN’s International Admission programme (phase 1) for the year 2022-23. Send in your application on or before March 24, 2022. In case of any queries, write at international.students@iitgn.ac.in,” IIT Gandhinagar said on social media.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar clarified that the admissions are open for both Indian and International students. IIT Gandhinagar tweeted, "Admissions are open for Indian students as well. Please visit our website."

PG programmes being offered

M.A. in Society and Culture

PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences

PhD and MSc in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Cognitive Science

PhD and MTech in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Earth System Science, Materials Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Here is how to apply

Go to the official website iitgn.ac.in/admissions/international_student/

Fill out the application form, candidates will reach a confirmation page, which will show their application number

Save the application form PDF for future reference

After an initial check regarding the completeness of the application, it will be forwarded to the appropriate discipline

Documents to carry

Candidates will have to bring original official transcripts, degree certificates (if available), and other documents about their educational qualifications and experience for verification on the day of joining

In case they have not obtained their degree certificate, candidates will be required to furnish it within 1 year of joining

It is to be noted that the failure to do so may result in the cancellation of admission

