IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications From International Students For PhD & PG Programmes

IIT Gandhinagar admission: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is inviting applications from students for postgraduate programmes for the international admission programme (phase 1) 2022-23. Interested students can apply online by filling out the application form till March 24, 2022. IIT Gandhinagar took to Twitter to invite applications.
“We are excited to invite applications from international students to enroll into IITGN’s International Admission programme (phase 1) for the year 2022-23. Send in your application on or before March 24, 2022. In case of any queries, write at international.students@iitgn.ac.in,” IIT Gandhinagar said on social media.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar clarified that the admissions are open for both Indian and International students. IIT Gandhinagar tweeted, "Admissions are open for Indian students as well. Please visit our website."
