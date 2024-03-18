×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

IIT Guwahati, NSDC, Masai School Launch Outcome-Driven Micro-Credit Program in Computer Science

Masai School, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation and IIT Guwahati, has launched a Micro-Credit Program in Computer Science.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Masai School, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and IIT Guwahati, has launched a pioneering Micro-Credit Program in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional success in the technology sector.

The program introduces a credit-based curriculum covering essential domains such as Programming, Mathematics for Computer Science, Data Structures and Algorithms, Databases, System Design, and OS Networking. This initiative represents a significant advancement in higher education, providing students with a direct pathway from the classroom to employment.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, emphasized the importance of empowering individuals with essential skills for success in today's job landscape. The collaboration with Masai School and IIT Guwahati marks a significant stride in this endeavor, offering India's first Outcome-Driven Microcredit Course in Computer Science Education.

Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Associate Dean, Faculty Affairs at IIT Guwahati, highlighted the importance of equipping students with practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge. The Micro-Credit Program represents a holistic approach to technical education, blending academic rigor with industry exposure.

Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of Masai School, expressed the significance of launching India's first Outcome-Driven Microcredit Course in Computer Science Education. This collaboration underscores Masai School's commitment to revolutionizing technical education and preparing the next generation of tech professionals for future challenges.

The collaboration emphasizes outcome-driven education, offering internships and job assurance for students meeting specific academic and engagement criteria. With a rigorous admission process, comprehensive learning methodologies, and an exclusive convocation ceremony, the program ensures students are well-prepared for professional endeavors.

This groundbreaking initiative sets a new standard in higher education by directly linking academic achievements with professional success in the technology industry. It aims to revolutionize technical education, empowering students with the skills and opportunities needed to excel in the dynamic world of technology.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

