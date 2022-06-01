IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Released; Here's How To Check

IIT JAM Admission List: The first admission list for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2022) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee on Wednesday, June 1. Candidates can check and download the JAM merit list 2022 by visiting the official website jam.iitr.ac.in. Candidates must take note that they can check the JAM 2022 admission list only by entering the login credentials—enrollment ID/email ID and password.

According to the schedule, the second JAM 2022 merit list will be released in June, followed by the second and third merit lists on June 25 and July 6, respectively. Every year, JAM is conducted for the selection of eligible students for courses like MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List out: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the IIT JAM 2022 Admission List, candidates need to visit the official website jam.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the JAM 2022 admission list.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their log-in credentials such as enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: The JAM 2022 admission list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download the document for further reference.

IIT JAM Admission List 2022: Important instructions

All those candidates who have qualified for the cutoff and filled out the admission form will be sent an offer, which candidates will be able to access only after they log in to the Login Portal. Notably, candidates will also have to choose any of the options that will be provided to them, which include Accept and Freeze, Accept with Upgrade, or Reject and Quit. If candidates choose the Accept and Freeze option or Accept with Upgrade, they will have to pay the admission fees to proceed further with the admission process. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more information and fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative