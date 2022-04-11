IIT JAM 2022 Admission Form Released By IIT Roorkee, Follow These Steps To Fill Form

IIT JAM 2022: Registered candidates who have already cleared the Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2022 can now register themselves and apply for the JAM 2022 admission. The JAM admission form 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. It can be accessed at iitr.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. While filling the IIT JAM 2022 admission form, candidates will have to enter the institute and programmes of their choice and fill details including personal and academic qualifications. All these things have to be done by May 11, 2022. List of important dates can be checked here.

IIT JAM 2022: Check important dates here

The first JAM admission list 2022 will be released by IIT Roorkee on June 1, 2022

Candidates who are shortlisted as per the first IIT JAM 2022 admission list will be required to pay the seat booking fee online by June 6, 2022

The second list for IIT JAM admission 2022 will be released on June 16, 2022

Deadline to pay the seat booking fee for the second JAM 2022 admission list is June 20, 2022.

Check IIT jam 2022 registration steps here

Eligible candidates should go to joaps.iitr.ac.in

They will then have to click on log in and fill in Enrolment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and password

Post logging in, they will have to fill in the choices and enter personal and educational qualification details

Download the JAM 2022 admission application after submitting

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their email ID and official website for future reference

Candidates should know that they have been provided with about a month time to fill in the form. Hence, to avoid any last-minute problems, they must fill it in time.

IIT JAM 2022 admission forms must be filled in time. Based on JAM 2022 results declared on March 17, 2022, candidates can now proceed with the admissions process

IIT JAM Scorecard 2022: Here is how to check scores