IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: The Admit Cards have been released for the Indian Institute of Technology, Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022) by IIT Roorkee today, on January 16, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the IIT JAM Admit Card by visiting the official website – jam.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the admit card is for the examination that is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2022. As per the previous notice, the admit card was supposed to be released on January 4, 2022. However, due to some unavoidable administrative reasons, the examination authorities delayed and finally released the results today.

Candidates should keep in mind that they will need their Enrollment ID and password to download the admit card. The examination will be conducted following COVID-19 safety protocols, and carrying the admit card to the examination hall is necessary for all. It is suggested that candidates must follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process to download the IIT JAM and admit card.

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download Admit Card

Step 1: To download the IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (jam.iitr.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, click on the option that reads, "JAM 2022 Admit Card Download Now" available on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your login information, such as your enrollment number or email address and password.

Step 5: Automatically, the admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates download and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to download IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card - Click here

Image: Shutterstock, Representative