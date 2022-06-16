IIT JAM 2022 Second Admission List Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

IIT JAM Second Admission List: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the second admission list for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2022). Candidates can now check the list by visiting the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. Along with the JAM 2022 admission list, the opening and closing ranks for participating institutes have also been released by the institute.

Candidates must be aware that the last date to pay the seat booking fee for the IIT JAM 2022 2nd admission list is June 20. The JAM admission list 2022 includes details such as the candidate's name, programme applied for, rank, and name of the institute. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned step by step process and provided the direct link to download the IT JAM second admission list.

IIT JAM second admission list | Here's how to check opening & closing Ranks

Step 1: To check the list of candidates, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee (jam.iitr.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Opening and Closing Ranks of Second Admission List" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a PDF list with the opening and closing ranks of the candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Go through the list and cross everything off.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates download the IT JAM 2022 Second Admission List and print it for future reference.

Use the direct link provided here to check IIT JAM's second admission list - CLICK HERE

IIT JAM: Third Admission List of JAM 2022

According to the official notice, the third admission list for JAM 2022 will be released on June 25. Meanwhile, candidates can pay the seat booking fee for the IIT JAM third admission list 2022 till June 30, and the IIT JAM final admission list 2022 will be released on July 6. Every year, the IIT JAM exam is held for the selection of eligible candidates for MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

