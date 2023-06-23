Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced to offer of a special scholarship program for the All-India Top 100 rank-holders of JEE Advanced 2023, for the third year in a row. Named "Bright Minds Scholarships", the initiative constitutes 10 prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE Advanced 2023.

IIT Kanpur introduced the scholarships for the first time in 2021 with generous support from alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. With an unwavering commitment to fostering academic prowess, the sole motive behind the Bright Minds Scholarships is to support and encourage meritorious students, as they transition to the IIT ecosystem. The scholarships will cover all the expenses including tuition and living during their stay at IIT Kanpur.

Scholarship winners will get an entire waiver of their courses including hostel, books, and miscellaneous expenses The scholarship is open for all BT/BS programmes The selected students will be given scholarships for all 4 years of the UG Program provided they maintain a minimum CPI of 8.0

IIT Kanpur Bright Minds Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

The scholarships would be awarded to select students who would get admission into BTech/BS Programs in the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships would ensure that not a single meritorious student faces any hurdle in the smooth functioning of academics and learning due to financial constraints. Each of the eligible students would be offered an annual scholarship of Rs.3 lakh, which would cover their expenses during the UG program. The selected students will be given scholarships for all 4 years of the UG Program provided they maintain a minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 8.0.

Expense Head Amount Full Tuition Fees Rs. 2,00,000

Hostel Fees, Mess Fees, Books, medical insurance & other living expenses

Rs. 1,00,000

TOTAL

Rs. 3,00,000





Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “IIT Kanpur is revered for its pioneering efforts in furthering higher education in India for more than six decades now. We strive to offer the best of facilities and environment to our students. This unprecedented initiative serves as a testament to our commitment to recognize and reward academic excellence. By conferring these scholarships upon the top 100 JEE rankers, we strive to encourage meritorious students and help them make their academic aspirations into tangible realities.”

At IIT Kanpur, the pursuit of knowledge is a transformative odyssey, but it is not without its financial implications. On average, an undergraduate student at IITK expends a sum of about Rs.12 lakh over the course of their four-year B.Tech/BS program. From tuition fees to accommodation and transport, from books to health insurance, every facet of the students' educational journey shall be taken care of by these scholarships.