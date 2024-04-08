Advertisement

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIT Kanpur is set to host an Information Cum Q&A Session tailored for prospective PG (Postgraduate) students interested in the MS, MTech, and Ph.D. programs offered by the department. Scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, from 5 to 6 PM, this virtual session will take place online via Zoom and YouTube, providing an accessible platform for remote participation.

The primary objective of this event is to furnish detailed information about the CSE PG admission process, elucidating the various programs available and the application procedures involved. Moreover, the session aims to address any queries or uncertainties that applicants may harbor, ensuring a lucid comprehension of the requirements and expectations for admission.

Advertisement

Leading the session will be esteemed faculty members from IIT Kanpur’s CSE department, including Prof. Amey Karkare, the Head of the Department, along with Prof. Ashutosh Modi, Prof. Debapriya Basu Roy, and Prof. Sutanu Gayen. Additionally, a panel of PG students will be present during the session to provide insights and respond to questions posed by attendees.

Prof. Amey Karkare, Head of the CSE department, expressed, "The Information Cum Q&A Session is tailored to offer invaluable insights into our PG admission process and programs, with a concerted effort to guide and assist applicants in making well-informed decisions about their academic journey."

Advertisement

The session anticipates the participation of approximately 300 or more applicants, alongside a select group comprising around 20 individuals, consisting of chosen PG students and faculty members from the CSE department.

Prospective applicants keen on joining this enlightening session are encouraged to register using the Google form accessible via the following link: Registration Form. This will ensure seamless communication and sharing of pertinent details for the session.

Advertisement

For any further inquiries or clarifications regarding the Information Cum Q&A Session or the PG admission process, individuals are urged to reach out via email to admissions@cse.iitk.ac.in