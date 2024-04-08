×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

IIT Kanpur To Host Virtual Information Session, QnA for PG, PhD Admissions To CSE Dept on April 9

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIT Kanpur is set to host an Information Cum Q&A Session tailored for prospective PG students.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kanpur | Image:IIT Kanpur
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIT Kanpur is set to host an Information Cum Q&A Session tailored for prospective PG (Postgraduate) students interested in the MS, MTech, and Ph.D. programs offered by the department. Scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, from 5 to 6 PM, this virtual session will take place online via Zoom and YouTube, providing an accessible platform for remote participation.

The primary objective of this event is to furnish detailed information about the CSE PG admission process, elucidating the various programs available and the application procedures involved. Moreover, the session aims to address any queries or uncertainties that applicants may harbor, ensuring a lucid comprehension of the requirements and expectations for admission.

Advertisement

Leading the session will be esteemed faculty members from IIT Kanpur’s CSE department, including Prof. Amey Karkare, the Head of the Department, along with Prof. Ashutosh Modi, Prof. Debapriya Basu Roy, and Prof. Sutanu Gayen. Additionally, a panel of PG students will be present during the session to provide insights and respond to questions posed by attendees.

Prof. Amey Karkare, Head of the CSE department, expressed, "The Information Cum Q&A Session is tailored to offer invaluable insights into our PG admission process and programs, with a concerted effort to guide and assist applicants in making well-informed decisions about their academic journey."

Advertisement

The session anticipates the participation of approximately 300 or more applicants, alongside a select group comprising around 20 individuals, consisting of chosen PG students and faculty members from the CSE department.

Prospective applicants keen on joining this enlightening session are encouraged to register using the Google form accessible via the following link: Registration Form. This will ensure seamless communication and sharing of pertinent details for the session.

Advertisement

For any further inquiries or clarifications regarding the Information Cum Q&A Session or the PG admission process, individuals are urged to reach out via email to admissions@cse.iitk.ac.in

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex close

a few seconds ago
Karnataka SSLC answer key out

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key

2 minutes ago
MICAT 2 Exam Result

SSC exam dates revised

4 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC relief

11 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Crew Success

11 minutes ago
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok's Wedding

12 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

13 minutes ago
crime

Pune Student Murdered

15 minutes ago
Woman Gives House Tour Of Her Small Apartment In Central London | WATCH

House Tour Of Small House

17 minutes ago
Security personnel at Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal reel

20 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Hafiz Saeed

Internet Abuzz With Hafiz

25 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
How to style animal print

How To Style Animal Print

29 minutes ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

30 minutes ago
Police car

IAS Officer's Car Chased

34 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee inches higher

35 minutes ago
accident

Audi hits Man

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo