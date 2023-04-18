IIT Madras Admission: Apply Now For Online Degree Program In Data Science For 12th Pass

IIT Madras online degree programme: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the online applications for its online BS degree programme in Data Science and Applications for May 2023 batch. The last date to apply is May 10. The selection exam will be held on July 16. All courses are online. Proctored exams are conducted across India, Sri Lanka, and UAE.

IIT Madras online degree program: Eligibility Criteria

Anyone who has passed Class 12 or equivalent can apply irrespective of age or academic background. Those who qualify can join the program immediately. View the list of accepted class 12 equivalents.

School students who have appeared for their Class 11 final exams can apply irrespective of their group/stream/board. Those who qualify can join the program after passing Class 12.

It is expected that the applicants have studied Mathematics and English in Class 10.

No additional eligibility other than the ones mentioned above is required to apply for the qualifier process or join the foundational level courses after clearing the qualifying exam.

Application Fee

General Category / OBC Applicant- ₹3000 application fee

SC / ST Category / PwD (>= 40% disability ) Applicant - ₹1500 application fee

SC / ST Category Applicant who is ALSO PwD (>= 40% disability )- ₹750 application fee

"IITM is well-equipped to provide an online degree course having initiated the NPTEL program, the country’s first online content portal as an inter-IIT consortium project in 2001. The portal nptel.ac.in is one of the largest online course portals in the world. In 2014, IITM also created NPTEL online courses - the country’s first Massive Open Online Course (MOOC). Today, NPTEL is considered the largest MOOC provider in India," the official website of IIT Madras reads.