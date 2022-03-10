Last Updated:

IIT Madras HSEE Registration 2022 Begins For MA In Humanities And Social Sciences

IIT Madras HSEE registration has been started on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Eligibility, important dates and steps for registration can be checked here.

IIT Madras

IIT Madras MA admission 2022: IIT Madras has started the registration for masters in Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE 2022. Interested candidates can now get themselves registered on the official website hsee.iitm.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. Eligibility, important dates and list of documents required can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website

Interested candidates must know that the deadline to apply for the above mentioned course ends on April 27, 2022. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted. Here is all you need to know about it.

IIT Madras MA Admissions 2022: List of required documents

  • In order to apply for IIT Madras MA entrance exam, applicant’s photograph and signature us required
  • Copy of Class 10th Public Examination certificate
  • Copy of Class 12 mark sheet (if already passed 10+2 examination)
  • Category certificate for reservation 

To be noted that IIT Madras MA course is a five-year integrated program. It is available in two streams: Development Studies and English Studies. The minimum required qualification is that candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent.

IIT Madras MA Admission 2022: Follow these steps for IIT Madras HSEE registration

  • For HSEE registration 2022, interested and eligible candidates should Go to the official website– hsee.iitm.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Click here for Online Registration of HSEE - 2022’
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where candidates will gave to read instructions and proceed to fill the application form
  • On the appeared login page, candidates should create their user ID by registering and login using their Registered Email Address / Login ID and password
  • Fill in the form and upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Take a print out for further references
