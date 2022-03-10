IIT Madras HSEE Registration 2022 Begins For MA In Humanities And Social Sciences

IIT Madras MA admission 2022: IIT Madras has started the registration for masters in Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE 2022. Interested candidates can now get themselves registered on the official website hsee.iitm.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. Eligibility, important dates and list of documents required can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website

Interested candidates must know that the deadline to apply for the above mentioned course ends on April 27, 2022. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted. Here is all you need to know about it.

IIT Madras MA Admissions 2022: List of required documents

In order to apply for IIT Madras MA entrance exam, applicant’s photograph and signature us required

Copy of Class 10th Public Examination certificate

Copy of Class 12 mark sheet (if already passed 10+2 examination)

Category certificate for reservation

To be noted that IIT Madras MA course is a five-year integrated program. It is available in two streams: Development Studies and English Studies. The minimum required qualification is that candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent.

IIT Madras MA Admission 2022: Follow these steps for IIT Madras HSEE registration