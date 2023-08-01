IIT Madras Invites Students Of All Countries To Apply For Admission To Its Zanzibar Campus

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications to the courses being offered by its Zanzibar Campus. The last date to register for IITMZ admissions is August 5. The classes will begin in October this year. The programs are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

The IITM Zanzibar campus is a unique partnership between the Governments of India, Zanzibar and IIT Madras. It will offer academic programs starting in October 2023. The IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus offers a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science & AI or a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science & AI, depending on their eligibility and qualifications.

IITM Zanzibar Admissions 2023: Courses offered

BS in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - 4-year course

MTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence- 2-year course

IITM Zanzibar Admissions: Course Fee

The annual tuition fee is 12,000 USD for BS students and 4,000 USD for MTech students. Living expenses will be extra.

Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study. These include study abroad/semester exchange programs with IITM’s partner institutions in the U.K. and Australia, among other countries, internships with various relevant companies and a chance to meet some of the course requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India.

Applications should be filed online. The last date to apply is 5th August 2023. Further information including fees, accommodation and living costs, sample question papers, financial aid and other details may be found in the website: https://zanzibar.iitm.ac.in

IITMZ Screening Process

Elaborating on the admission process, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of School of Engineering and Science and Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said, “The selection process will include a screening test (which is an aptitude test, covering mathematics, science, English and analytical ability), and interviews with faculty. Students who have cleared Class XII, Form VI or equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS program while those with a 4 year UG degree in any engineering/science discipline may apply to the MTech program.”

Students in Zanzibar will also leverage IIT Madras’ stellar innovation ecosystem on campus, and have a chance to interact with a global network of IITM alumni. Financial assistance is available to deserving, meritorious students.

Interested students should apply immediately at: https://zanzibar.iitm.ac.in. Further information can be obtained by writing to the following email id - iitm_zanzibar@ge.iitm.ac.in or by contacting the following no: +91 90433 38564 (WhatsApp).

Key Dates for BS programme

Date and Time of Examination September 03, 2023; 2:00PM - 4:00PM Indian Standard Time

Dates of Interviews for shortlisted candidates September 10 - September 15, 2023

Announcing results and sending admission letters September 20, 2023

Key Dates for M.Tech programme

Date and Time of Examination August 20, 2023; 2:00PM - 4:00PM Indian Standard Time

Dates of Interviews for shortlisted candidates August 27 - August 30, 2023

Announcing results and sending admission letters September 5, 2023