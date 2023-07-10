IIT Madras Zanzibar Admissions 2023: Check Eligibility, Courses, Fee, Exam Pattern Here

The first international campus of IIT-Madras has been set up in Zanzibar Island, Tanzania on the lines of New Education Policy (NEP 2020). The admission process for IITMZ has been started. The registration window will close on August 5. The registration fee is INR 1500. The classes for the first batch of IITMZ will begin in the month of October 2023. Read on to know everything about the IITMZ admission.

IITMZ Admissions 2023: Courses offered

BS in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - 4-year course MTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence- 2-year course

Course Fee

The annual tuition fee is 12,000 USD for BS students and 4,000 USD for MTech students. Living expenses will be extra.

Key Dates for BS programme

Date and Time of Examination September 03, 2023; 2:00PM - 4:00PM Indian Standard Time

Dates of Interviews for shortlisted candidates September 10 - September 15, 2023

Announcing results and sending admission letters September 20, 2023

Key Dates for M.Tech programme

Date and Time of Examination August 20, 2023; 2:00PM - 4:00PM Indian Standard Time

Dates of Interviews for shortlisted candidates August 27 - August 30, 2023

Announcing results and sending admission letters September 5, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Both the programs are open to students across the globe who satisfy the minimum eligibility criteria.Candidates should have basic proficiency in English. All applicants for both BS and MTech must satisfy the eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualification. Registration will be canceled if it is found at a later date that the candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria.

For the BS program

The candidate should have passed one of the following exams:

Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education (Form VI) with 3 principal passes in natural sciences;

Final examination of the 10+2 system or two-year Pre-University, conducted by any recognized Central/ Indian State Board (CBSE etc.);

General Certificate Education (GCE) Examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) Level;

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate office, Geneva;

Any Public School/Board/University examination in India or in any foreign country recognized as equivalent to 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

For the MTech program

Candidate should have passed 4-year Bachelor's degree with specialization in Engineering / Technology or Master's degree in Science (if the candidate has a 3-year UG degree).

Age Limit

For the BS program, the candidate must have passed Class XII (or equivalent) in the last 3 years. That means, candidates who have completed the qualifying exam prior to 2020 are not eligible.

For the MTech program, there is no age limit as such. Anyone who meets the minimum eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualification can apply.

IITMZ Screening Test for BS, M.Tech programmes

Candidates applying to these programs will have to appear in the screening test, i.e. IITMZST 2023. For both BS and MTech programs the test will be of two hours duration. The test for BS program will be held on September 03 (Sunday), 2023 during 14:00-16:00 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST). The test for MTech will be held on August 20 (Sunday), 2023, from 14:00-16:00 hrs 6 IST.

Stage 1 Assessment of applications 20 marks

Stage 2 Online Screening test 40 marks

Stage 3 Online Interview 40 marks

IITMZST Exam Pattern for BS programme

English and Comprehension 10 marks (25%)

Analytical ability 10 marks (25%)

Mathematics 10 marks (25%)

Chemistry and Physics 10 marks (25%)

IITMZST Exam Pattern for M.tech programme

Technical Aptitude 30 marks (75%)

General Aptitude 10 marks (25%)\

IITMZST Exam Mode

The screening test will be a computer-based test (CBT) held online separately for BS and MTech programs. It will test the candidate’s aptitude to pursue the courses offered by IITM Zanzibar. The question paper will be in English. The IITMZST 2023 is of two hours duration and consists of objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type questions (NAT) for 40 marks, administered through computer. The candidates must carefully read and adhere to the detailed instructions given in the online question paper available at the time of examination.