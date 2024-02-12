English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

IIT Madras Zanzibar Invites Applications for BSc and MTech Programs in Data Sciences and AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has announced applications for 2 academic programs offered at its recently launched offshore campus in Zanzibar.

Nandini Verma
IIT Madras Zanzibar campus
IIT Madras Zanzibar campus | Image:IIT Madras
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has announced applications for two academic programs offered at its recently launched offshore campus in Zanzibar. The IITM Zanzibar campus is welcoming admissions for the four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) and the two-year Master of Technology (MTech) programs in data sciences and artificial intelligence (AI).

These programs are open to eligible students worldwide, and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at iitmz.ac.in. The application fee for both programs is Rs 1,500.

Advertisement

The four-year BS program has a total of 75 available seats, and the application deadline is April 15. The MTech program has 25 seats, and candidates must apply by March 15.

Applicants for these programs are required to take a screening test. The screening test for the BS program is scheduled for June 9, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm, while the test for the MTech program will be held on March 31, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Advertisement

IITM Zanzibar Admissions: Age Limit

For the BS program, candidates must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent within the last three years. There is no specific age limit for the MTech program; anyone meeting the minimum educational qualifications is eligible to apply.

Advertisement

Preeti Aghalayam, the director of IIT Madras Zanzibar, emphasized the distinctive aspects of these programs, stating, "We are excited to welcome a second batch of students to IITM Zanzibar; we wish our aspirants the very best in the application and selection process."

IIT Madras Zanzibar Admissions: Selection Process

Advertisement

The selection process for both programs involves three stages. In the first stage, applications are evaluated based on information such as academic performance and curricular or co-curricular achievements. In the second stage, candidates with complete applications must take the screening test. Shortlisted candidates from the first and second stages will proceed to the third stage, which involves an interview.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

7 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

10 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

14 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

27 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

33 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    7 minutes ago

  2. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Box Office: Film Struggles To Cross ₹200 Crore Mark in India

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Know how Gmail will reduce spam emails

    Web Stories14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement