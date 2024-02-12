Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:27 IST
IIT Madras Zanzibar Invites Applications for BSc and MTech Programs in Data Sciences and AI
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has announced applications for 2 academic programs offered at its recently launched offshore campus in Zanzibar.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has announced applications for two academic programs offered at its recently launched offshore campus in Zanzibar. The IITM Zanzibar campus is welcoming admissions for the four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) and the two-year Master of Technology (MTech) programs in data sciences and artificial intelligence (AI).
These programs are open to eligible students worldwide, and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at iitmz.ac.in. The application fee for both programs is Rs 1,500.
The four-year BS program has a total of 75 available seats, and the application deadline is April 15. The MTech program has 25 seats, and candidates must apply by March 15.
Applicants for these programs are required to take a screening test. The screening test for the BS program is scheduled for June 9, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm, while the test for the MTech program will be held on March 31, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
IITM Zanzibar Admissions: Age Limit
For the BS program, candidates must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent within the last three years. There is no specific age limit for the MTech program; anyone meeting the minimum educational qualifications is eligible to apply.
Preeti Aghalayam, the director of IIT Madras Zanzibar, emphasized the distinctive aspects of these programs, stating, "We are excited to welcome a second batch of students to IITM Zanzibar; we wish our aspirants the very best in the application and selection process."
IIT Madras Zanzibar Admissions: Selection Process
The selection process for both programs involves three stages. In the first stage, applications are evaluated based on information such as academic performance and curricular or co-curricular achievements. In the second stage, candidates with complete applications must take the screening test. Shortlisted candidates from the first and second stages will proceed to the third stage, which involves an interview.
Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:27 IST
