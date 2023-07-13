IIT Roorkee Launches Certification Program In Human Resource Management & Analytics

Continuing Education Centre (CEC) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee in collaboration with Imarticus Learning announced the launch of its Certification Program in Human Resource Management and Analytics. This program aims to revolutionize HR management practices by leveraging data-driven decision-making techniques. With a focus on optimizing HR processes and enhancing organizational performance, this program equips participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the field of human resource management. In addition, DoMS plays an active role in curriculum development, course delivery, and practical training for students.

About the course

The program spans six months and offers 100 hours of live training, including both theoretical concepts and hands-on practice. students will have the opportunity to engage in weekend live sessions with esteemed IIT faculties, ensuring a high-quality learning experience. The curriculum encompasses the use of three or more tools, enabling students to gain proficiency in essential statistical tools like Excel, as well as advanced machine learning algorithms for predictive analysis. Participants will work on eight or more real-world case studies, allowing them to apply their knowledge in practical scenarios.

The fusion of HR management practices and data-driven decision-making is at the core of HR management and analytics. This emerging field aims to gather insights from HR data to drive informed decision-making and improve organizational performance. HR professionals can detect patterns, enhance HR processes, and promote better employee engagement and retention by employing statistical methods, using analytical tools such as Excel and Python, and applying machine learning algorithms.

Traditional HR roles often focus on reactive work culture, such as advertising job openings and handling payroll queries. In contrast, HR management and analytics embrace a proactive work culture, utilizing data and analytics for decision-making. Professionals in this domain employ tools like Excel and Python for HR data analysis, leverage machine learning and statistics for HR insights, and consider both qualitative and quantitative data when making decisions. This transformation enables HR professionals to play a pivotal role in enhancing organizational performance and fostering a proactive work environment.

Upon completion, students receive an industry-recognized HR certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee. It's a valuable credential demonstrating mastery of necessary skills, helping students stand out and advance their careers.

Highlights of the programme

Key highlights of the programme include a curriculum designed and approved by IIT Roorkee faculty and industry experts, live online training sessions with IIT faculties, and a campus immersion opportunity for participants to visit the IIT Roorkee campus and interact with faculty and peers.

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a widely recognized certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee. This industry-endorsed certification, combined with the comprehensive knowledge and skills gained, will empower participants to impress employers and advance their careers in the field of HR management and analytics.

Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, said “This program represents a significant milestone in bridging the gap between traditional HR practices and data-driven decision-making. By equipping professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge, we aim to empower them to revolutionize HR management and drive organizational success. Together with CEC, IIT Roorkee, we are paving the way for a new era of HR professionals who understand the power of data and analytics in shaping the future of work.”

Prof. Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator, Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee, said, "We are delighted to partner with Imarticus Learning to launch the Certification Program in Human Resource Management and Analytics. At CEC, IIT Roorkee, we believe in the power of interdisciplinary education and industry collaboration. This program brings together the expertise of our renowned faculty and industry experts to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of HR management and analytics. By leveraging data-driven insights, we aim to empower HR professionals to make valuable decisions and drive organizational excellence. Through this collaboration, we are committed to shaping the future of HR management and fostering innovation in this important area of management studies."