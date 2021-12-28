Last Updated:

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card For Assistant Commandant Post Out; Here's Direct Link

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Indian Coast Guard has been released. Examination in January 2022. Here's direct link to download.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Indian Coast Guard

Image: PTI


Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Indian Coast Guard has been released on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the Assistant Commandant Examination can download the admit card from joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The admit card has been issued for the Preliminary Selection Examination for Assistant Commandant 02/2022 Batch.

The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of January 2022. To download the admit card, candidates would need credentials such as their registration number or email ID, and date of birth. The exam will be held at various locations such as Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 11, 4th Floor, MPT Old Building, Mormugao Harbour, Goa – 403803, Coast Guard Selection Board, C-1, Near Indus Valley Public School, Sector-62, Noida, UP – 201309, and others. The examination would consist of questions from the Mental Ability Test, the Cognitive Aptitude Test, the Discussion Test, and others. The exam would be conducted under strict COVID measures.

Direct Link to download Admit Card 2021 

ICG Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: To download ICG Admit Card 2021 candidates need to visit ICG’s official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then click on the link that reads - "Assistant Commandant 02/2022 Batch" admit card
  • Step 3: Log in using the credentials such as Roll Number and Registration ID
  • Step 4: Now, the Coast Guard AC Admit Card for Batch 02/22 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Save and take a printout of the admit card for further use.

Image: PTI, Representative

READ | UGC NET 2021: NTA will re-conduct Kannada paper, new exam date to be out soon
READ | Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates announced; Check schedule here
READ | AIIMS BSc Nursing exam 2021 to be conducted today, check exam guidelines here
READ | GMAC Announces Additional Registration Window for the NMAT by GMAC Exam From January 03, 2022
READ | ICSI CS Exam 2021: Mock test to be conducted on Dec 29; check official notice here
Tags: Indian Coast Guard, Admit Card 2021, joinindiancoastguardgovin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND