Indian Coast Guard Admit Card For Assistant Commandant Post Out; Here's Direct Link

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Indian Coast Guard has been released on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the Assistant Commandant Examination can download the admit card from joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The admit card has been issued for the Preliminary Selection Examination for Assistant Commandant 02/2022 Batch.

The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of January 2022. To download the admit card, candidates would need credentials such as their registration number or email ID, and date of birth. The exam will be held at various locations such as Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 11, 4th Floor, MPT Old Building, Mormugao Harbour, Goa – 403803, Coast Guard Selection Board, C-1, Near Indus Valley Public School, Sector-62, Noida, UP – 201309, and others. The examination would consist of questions from the Mental Ability Test, the Cognitive Aptitude Test, the Discussion Test, and others. The exam would be conducted under strict COVID measures.

ICG Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download ICG Admit Card 2021 candidates need to visit ICG’s official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads - " Assistant Commandant 02/2022 Batch" admit card

admit card Step 3: Log in using the credentials such as Roll Number and Registration ID

Step 4: Now, the Coast Guard AC Admit Card for Batch 02/22 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the admit card for further use.

Image: PTI, Representative