India's Tough Talk Forces China To Allow Indian Students' Return For Completion Of Studies

The Indian Embassy in China stated that Indian students who were compelled to leave China, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, are now permitted to return and complete their education. The decision comes after the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on March 22, earlier this year. The Embassy said in a statement that the Chinese government has expressed its readiness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis.

To make this easier, the Indian Embassy intends to compile a list of such students, which will be shared with the Chinese side for consideration. Therefore, Indian students have been asked to provide the necessary information latest by May 8. The Indian Embassy further outlined that once the data will be shared with the Chinese side, they will check with relevant departments to verify the list and determine whether the identified students are eligible to travel to China to complete the course.

'China values Indian students' concerns about returning for education': Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Embassy went on to say that this coordination process would be carried out in a time-bound manner. The Chinese side has also conveyed that eligible students should unconditionally abide by the COVID-19 prevention measures, and agree to bear all expenses related to Coronavirus prevention measures by themselves, the Indian Embassy added. Meanwhile, Speaking at a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian indicated that China values Indian students' concerns about returning for education. "We have shared with the Indian sides the procedures and experience of other countries' students returning to China," he added, as per PTI.

Around 23,000 students stuck in India since onset of COVID: Reports

According to reports, approximately 23,000 students, largely studying medicine in Chinese colleges, are stuck in India after returning home in December 2019 when the coronavirus broke out in China. Since then they have been unable to return to Beijing owing to restrictions implemented by the Chinese authorities to prevent the spread of the deadly disease. Notably, Indian students have made desperate attempts to return to China to resume their studies, but have been forced to resort to online classes due to Beijing's cancellation of all Indian flights and visas.

Image: PTI/AP