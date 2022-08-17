INI CET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Follow These Steps To Check

INI CET round 1 seat allotment result: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 result. INI CET Counselling 2022 result has been released for the first round. Candidates can now check their AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment result on the official website. The steps as well as direct link to check the same have been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

To be noted that the AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment result has been released for the July session. With the result being released, Candidates can now proceed with the admissions process as per the details given in the seat allotment result PDF.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling Seat Allotment: Details to be mentioned on result

Name of the candidate

Category of the candidate

Rank of the candidate

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Result notice reads, "The 1st Round of Seat Allocation for MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2022 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum is based on online choices exercised from 11:00 am 05.08.2022 to 5:00 pm 07.08.2022 by the provisionally eligible candidates."

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check result