INI CET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Follow These Steps To Check

INI CET Counselling 2022: The seat allotment result for the first round has been released on the official website. Candidates will be able to check it here.

INI CET Counselling 2022

INI CET round 1 seat allotment result: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 result. INI CET Counselling 2022 result has been released for the first round. Candidates can now check their AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment result on the official website. The steps as well as direct link to check the same have been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. 

To be noted that the AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment result has been released for the July session. With the result being released, Candidates can now proceed with the admissions process as per the details given in the seat allotment result PDF.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling Seat Allotment: Details to be mentioned on result

  • Name of the candidate
  • Category of the candidate
  • Rank of the candidate

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Result notice reads, "The 1st Round of Seat Allocation for MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2022 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum is based on online choices exercised from 11:00 am 05.08.2022 to 5:00 pm 07.08.2022 by the provisionally eligible candidates."

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam must visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'INI CET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for round 1.'
  • Step 3: A new page would open with the PDF file of seat allotment result.
  • Step 4: Scroll through it to find your name and allotted institute.
  • Step 5: Candidates should go through the important instructions given at the end of the document.

 

