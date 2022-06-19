IPPB GDS Admit Card 2022 Out At Ippbonline.com, Check Out Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Quick links:
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the hall tickets for the Gramin Dak Sevak exam. The admit cards have been released for the exam which will be conducted in online mode. To download admit cards, one can visit ippbonline.com. In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password.
The candidates should download an IPPB Admit Card and an “information handout” booklet before taking the exam. The IPPB GDS Exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2022. To be noted that the candidates will have to carry their admit card along with a photocopy of the candidate’s photo identity. The candidate's name should match on both documents. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the Examination.
The result will be declared on the official website in the month of June 2022. The candidates can check the result from the official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 650 candidates will be selected for Grameen Dak Sevak post.