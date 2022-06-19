Last Updated:

IPPB GDS Admit Card 2022 Out At Ippbonline.com, Check Out Steps To Download Hall Ticket

IPPB GDS admit card 2022 has been released at ippbonline.com. Candidates who will be taking the exam can download their hall tickets now.

Ruchika Kumari
IPPB

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the hall tickets for the Gramin Dak Sevak exam. The admit cards have been released for the exam which will be conducted in online mode. To download admit cards, one can visit ippbonline.com. In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. 

The candidates should download an IPPB Admit Card and an “information handout” booklet before taking the exam. The IPPB GDS Exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2022. To be noted that the candidates will have to carry their admit card along with a photocopy of the candidate’s photo identity. The candidate's name should match on both documents. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the Examination. 

IPPB GDS 2022: Check exam details here 

  • Exam duration will be 1 hour and 30 minutes
  • A total of 120 questions will be asked 
  • There will be no negative marking
  •  The minimum percentage required to qualify is 40
  • All tests except for test of English language shall be in English and Hindi

A step-by-step guide to download IPPB GDS Admit Card 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will take the exam should go to the official website of IPPB i.e. ippbonline.com
  • Step 2: Look for 'Media/Announcement' Section and then look for 'Career' tab
  • Step 3: Click on the admit card link ‘ Download online examination call letter’ provided under 'Advertisement for Engagement of Grameen Dak Sevaks to IPPB'
  • Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to provide their details and log in
  • Step 5: Post logging in, admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Step 6: Download IPPB Admit Card 2022 and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall 

IPPB GDS result 2022 details

The result will be declared on the official website in the month of June 2022. The candidates can check the result from the official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 650 candidates will be selected for Grameen Dak Sevak post. 

