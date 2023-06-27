JAC Delhi Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On June 28, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Joint Admission Committee, Delhi will declare the round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, June 28, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the JAC Delhi counselling round can check the round 1 seat allotment result by visiting the official website of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The result will be out after 2 pm. The steps to check the same has been shared below.
"Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round-1, paid the required Seat Acceptance Fee and do not report physically for document verification at respective University/Institute, the admission will be cancelled," the official notice reads. Click here to read the full schedule. Candidates will have to freeze their allotted seat after provisional admission if they do not want any upgradation of seat/institute as per their filled choices till July 6, 2023.
