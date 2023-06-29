JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here's Direct Link

Joint Admission Committee, Delhi has declared the round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered for the JAC Delhi counselling round can check the round 1 seat allotment result by visiting the official website of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The steps to check the same have been shared below.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: How to check round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link flashing on the home page.

Key in the login details and submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the seat allotment result page.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Schedule

Delhi Region: OBC category with JEE (MAIN)-2023 CRL Rank upto 60000 Delhi Region: EWS, SC and ST categories - June 30, 2023 (Friday)

Delhi Region: OBC category with JEE (MAIN)-2023 CRL Rank above 60000 - July 03, 2023 (Monday)

Delhi Region: SG Category Outside Delhi Region: GEN, OBC, EWS, SC, ST categories Both Delhi and Outside Delhi Region: CW, KM, PD sub-categories - July 04, 2023 (Tuesday)

Delhi Region: GEN category with JEE (MAIN)-2023 CRL Rank upto 15000 - July 05, 2023 (Wednesday)

Delhi Region: GEN category with JEE (MAIN)-2023 CRL Rank above 15000 - July 06, 2023 (Thursday)

"Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round-1 paid the required Seat Acceptance Fee and do not report physically for document verification at respective University/Institute, the admission will be cancelled," the official notice reads. Click here to read the full schedule. Candidates will have to freeze their allotted seat after provisional admission if they do not want any upgradation of seat/institute as per their filled choices till July 6, 2023.