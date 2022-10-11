JAM 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Here's Direct Link To Register

JAM 2023 Registration: Today is the last date for candidates to register online for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023. This year, the JAM 2023 Exam is being administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Candidates can register online by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. The registration window for admission to programmes including MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D in various institutes will remain open till 11:55 pm today.

According to the schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted on February 12, and the examination will be held in seven different subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Questions in the IIT JAM 2023 paper will be categorised into three parts: multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Application for JAM 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register, candidates are required to visit jam.iitg.ac.in or joaps.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the designated spaces, fill in the enrollment ID, registration ID, email ID, and password, or register with names, email addresses, and mobile numbers.

Step 3: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Then, enter the details, such as personal and educational qualifications.

Step 5: Now, submit and download the JAM 2023 application form.

More Details

Only those candidates who have qualified for JAM 2023 are eligible to apply for admission to over 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023–24. As per the official notice, no additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview, is required for admission to the programmes in admitting institutes under JAM 2023. JAM 2023 scores will be used for direct admission to over 2,000 seats for counselling through CCMN in NITs and other CFTIs.

