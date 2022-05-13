Jamia Millia Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG Admissions To May 25

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday extended the last date of submission of online application forms for all graduate and postgraduate courses till May 25, 2022. Earlier, May 13 was the last date for submission of the admission forms. The deadline for registration has been extended for all JMI programmes such as post-graduate, undergraduate, postgraduate diploma, advanced diploma and diploma programmes, except for the PhD programme. The university said this was done as the last date for registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been extended to May 22.

"In view of the extension in the last date of CUET Admission form, the Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved the extension in the last date of filling of online application form for all Jamia programmes like PG/UG/PG Diploma/ Advanced Diploma/ Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards except PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023 from 13.05.2022 to 25.05.2022," a notification issued by Jamia read.

"The applicants who have applied for JMI programmes under CUET are also required to fill the JMI registration form on the university examinations website till 25.05.2022," it added.

The university had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the CUET. Last month, JMI released its admission prospectus and said online admission forms were made available from April 14. Jamia Millia is also likely to postpone entrance tests for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as their dates are overlapping with CBSE Class 12 board exams. The revised schedule is likely to be issued soon.

"We have decided to extend the dates of entrance exams as 12th class exams are underway and they were overlapping with entrance exams. The last date for submission of applications will also be extended form May 12 to May 25," Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri said.

As per the schedule, entrance tests to courses not covered under the CUET were to be conducted by the institution from June 2, 2022