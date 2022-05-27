Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2022: Application Deadline For UG, PG Courses Extended To May 31

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday extended the last date of submission of online application forms for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses to May 31.

Earlier, May 25 was the last date for the submission of the admission forms.

The varsity has also extended the last date for filling online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch cources till June 20.

"Considering the extended schedule of JEE-Mains and NATA Examinations, the last date of filling of online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch at JMT has also been extended till 20.06.2022," a notification read.

Till Wednesday, a total of 1,03,397 candidates were registered for admission in 136 programmes for the academic year 2022-23, a university official had said on Thursday.

Of the total candidates, 56,667 are females, JMI Registrar Nazim Hussain Al Jafri said.

Of the total 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses and 78 postgraduate courses.

The registration has concluded for 17 postgraduate diploma courses and two advanced diploma courses.

The JMI released its admission prospectus online in April and admission forms were made available from April 14.