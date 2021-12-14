Jamia Millia Islamia Bags A++ In NAAC Review; Scores 3.61 In Current Cycle

Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday announced that it has been ranked A++ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review, and this is the highest grade given by the organization. The grading provided by the council is based on various parameters, including research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation, and governance, by following a stringent assessment method.

According to a statement issued by the university, JMI received a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.61. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 and 4.

Jamia Millia Islamia ranked A++ in NAAC review

Grades Date Grade Score 1 03/03/2015 A 3.09 2 14/12/2021 A++ 3.61

This comes after a NAAC peer team review was conducted between December 6th and December 8th, 2021. JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, "This milestone for the university reflects the sheer hard work and untiring effort by all members of the university, including the teachers, non-teaching staff, students, and alumni. I personally extend my deep gratitude to all of them and hope that we will not only maintain this grade in the future but also keep on working hard to improve our performance in academics, research, and other areas."

Earlier, in 2015, JMI had received rank A in the first cycle of NAAC review. The second cycle of assessment by NAAC gave the university an A++ grade. The university got a score of 3.61 from NAAC in the current cycle, improving it from the 3.09 scored in the 2015 assessment cycle. The NAAC gives an A++ grade to an institution that gets a 3.51 or higher score.

Image: PTI

With Inputs from PTI