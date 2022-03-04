Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications For Distance Learning Courses, Apply Online Here

Quick links:
JMI ODL Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia is inviting applications for online distance learning programmes for the session 2021-22. The official notification reads that the online programmes will be conducted by the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of JMI. In order to get themselves registered for Jamia online distance learning admissions 2022, applicants will have to go to the official website jmicoe.in. Important dates and steps for registration have been mentioned below.
“Jamia Millia Islamia invites applications for the Distance Mode admission at the Centre for Distance and Online Education for the academic session 2021-22 (beginning from January). JMI offers admission for various postgraduate, graduate, diploma and certificate programs, and the online application form is available from 2nd March 2022 onwards on the website www.jmicoe.in,” reads an official statement issued by University.
Jamia offers various postgraduate, graduate, diploma and certificate programs. Candidates should make sure to check the eligibility and other details before getting themselves registered. To be noted that degrees of all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance and foreign universities (provided that their equivalence has been established by the Association of Indian Universities) are accepted by Jamia Millia Islamia. For more information about the same, candidates are free to go to the official website jmicoe.in.