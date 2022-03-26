Jamia Millia Islamia Launches 3-month Online Digital Marketing Course; See Full Details

JMI Digital Marketing Course 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi, is gearing up to launch an online digital marketing course, specially designed for professionals, job seekers, school dropouts, and university students. Interested candidates can participate in this course by filling out the Google form - forms.gle/jF4K5Dkuzg95shNf9. The registration procedure for the digital marketing programme offered by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia University has started today, March 26, 2022.

The digital course will begin on April 15, 2022. The fee for this course is Rs 5000 for three months. The classes will be delivered to the participants only through online mode, and they will be assigned in the evening season. In case participants have any queries they can contact at 91-11-26981717 or extn - 2590 & 2591 or write an email to cie@jmi.ac.in.

JMI Online digital marketing course: Programme Highlights

Digital Marketing Overview

Lead Generation

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Content Marketing & Blogging

Online Ads and AdWords

Marketing on Social Media

YouTube and AdSense

Google Analytics and Web Analytics

E-mail Marketing

Digital Marketing Online Course | Official Notice

JMI stated that digital marketing is now an important part of every business and with the world shifting towards e-commerce and the internet becoming a dominant factor, this course will be proved helpful for many. "Digital marketing is now an integral part of business, whether big or small and more so with the global economy shifting towards e-commerce and the internet permeating almost every aspect of our daily lives," said the statement from JMI. Digital marketing refers to any marketing that uses digital technology, such as social media, online advertising, mobile devices, websites, blogs, email, and more. CIE, JMI has collaborated with companies like "Job Hai" a venture Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more details related to this course.

