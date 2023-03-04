Jamia Millia Islamia To Consider CUET Scores For Admissions To Only 20 Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced that it will accept the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores for admissions to only 20 courses. For the same, the candidates willing to take admission to the Delhi-based university will have to fill out both CUET and Jamia’s application forms.

According to the official statement, the Undergraduate courses in which candidates can take admission through their CUET UG scores are- BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature)* (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Urdu, B.A. (Hons) Korean Language, BA (Hons) Persian, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics and BA( Hons) Economics, among others.

UGC appeals JMI to accept CUET scores for all courses

Earlier, the University Grants Commission had written a letter to the Jamia Millia Islamia university for taking measures and adopting CUET scores for admission to all its courses. According to sources, the university on Friday, in a letter to the regulatory body, said that it will only accept CUET scores for admissions to 20 UG, and PG courses – 15 undergraduate courses and 5 postgraduate courses.

However, the JMI Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri has informed the regulatory body that JMI will take admission to all its courses through the CUET scores from the next academic year. The university has no plans to take up CUET PG for admissions from next year as well, he added.

The Common University Entrance Test is a pan-India test that is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission of candidates to several Undergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Certification courses and Research Programmes in 45 Central Universities of India. This year, the CUET 2023 exams will be conducted from May 21 and the application form was released on February 9 on the official website. The result will be declared in June 2023.