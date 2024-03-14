×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia To Establish 3 New Departments- Law, Dental and Medical Sciences

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is set to broaden its academic horizons with the creation of three new departments namely- Law, Dental Science and Medical Science.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jamia Millia Islamia
जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is set to broaden its academic horizons with the creation of three new departments. These departments will encompass the field of law under the faculty of law, as well as dental sciences and medical sciences under the faculty of dentistry.

The establishment of these departments marks a significant milestone for JMI, providing students with fresh opportunities for academic exploration in the domains of law, dentistry, and medical sciences. This move is poised to elevate the university's standing as a premier hub for education and research across India.

As per the amended statute 20, each faculty will be endowed with departments as per the ordinances, and no department shall be formed or dissolved except through this statute.

Under the patronage of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in her role as the visitor of JMI, amendments to the existing statute 20 have been greenlit, facilitating the creation of these departments. The Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, conveyed this approval through its letter no. 6-11/2022-CU 2 dated March 6, 2024.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

