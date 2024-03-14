Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is set to broaden its academic horizons with the creation of three new departments. These departments will encompass the field of law under the faculty of law, as well as dental sciences and medical sciences under the faculty of dentistry.

The establishment of these departments marks a significant milestone for JMI, providing students with fresh opportunities for academic exploration in the domains of law, dentistry, and medical sciences. This move is poised to elevate the university's standing as a premier hub for education and research across India.

As per the amended statute 20, each faculty will be endowed with departments as per the ordinances, and no department shall be formed or dissolved except through this statute.

Under the patronage of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in her role as the visitor of JMI, amendments to the existing statute 20 have been greenlit, facilitating the creation of these departments. The Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, conveyed this approval through its letter no. 6-11/2022-CU 2 dated March 6, 2024.