Last Updated:

Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Register

Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPE) has begun the registrations for NEET UG counselling under the state quota at jkbope.gov.in.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Jammu Kashmir NEET Counselling

Image: Unsplash


Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPE) has begun the registrations for NEET UG counselling under the state quota for students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The last date to apply is July 23. Candidates who have passed NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state can apply online. Aspirants can register online at jkbope.gov.in. 

Direct link to apply online for J&K NEET UG Counselling.

Cut-off score for different categories

  • Open Merit (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS) : 137
  • Open Merit (Physically Handicapped/PWD) : 121
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): : 107
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD) : 107
  • ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD) : 108

Documents required for Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023

  1. NEET UG 2023 scorecard
  2. 10+2 marks card.
  3. Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).
  4. Category certificate, if applicable.
  5. Date of birth proof (Matriculation or Class 10 pass certificate).
  6. Compulsory service bond for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh 
  7. Click here for NEET UG 2023 Jammu Kashmir counselling notification
  8. Category-wise NEET UG Cut-off
  9. Open merit list (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137 marks
  10. Open merit list (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121 marks
  11. SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks
  12. SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107 marks
  13. ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks
READ | Punjab NEET UG Counselling registration begins, here's direct link to register
READ | Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins, here's how to register
READ | Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2023 out, here's how to check TN NEET UG provisional rank list
READ | NEET UG Counselling for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh admissions begins on July 19
READ | Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 begins, here's how to register online

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT