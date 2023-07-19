Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Register

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPE) has begun the registrations for NEET UG counselling under the state quota for students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The last date to apply is July 23. Candidates who have passed NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state can apply online. Aspirants can register online at jkbope.gov.in.

Direct link to apply online for J&K NEET UG Counselling.

Cut-off score for different categories

Open Merit (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS) : 137

Open Merit (Physically Handicapped/PWD) : 121

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): : 107

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD) : 107

ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD) : 108

Documents required for Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023