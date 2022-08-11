JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Ends Today, Know How To Apply

JEE Advanced 2022: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will end today, August 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 today till 5 pm. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in using their user id and password. Candidates should be aware that the JEE Advanced Examination will be conducted on August 28 in two different shifts.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check Eligibility

Only those aspirants who will score the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. Notably, the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test, and this time it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. Post login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be collected from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 registration. In the last stage of the registration process, candidates will have to upload all the required documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

Registration will begin on August 8, 2022

Last date to apply is August 11, 2022, till 5 PM

Last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022, till 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be out on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM

Final answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to apply for JEE Advanced exam

Step 1: To apply for JEE Advanced exam 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates will need to enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the specifications

Step 6: Pay the application fee and preview all details

Step 7: Candidates should submit the application

JEE Application Documents

Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate

Marksheet for Class 12

caste certificate, if any.

PwD Certificate

The Scribe Request Letter

The Gazette notification showing the change of name

