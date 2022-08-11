JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Ends Today, Know How To Apply

JEE Advanced 2022: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will end today, August 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 today till 5 pm. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in using their user id and password. Candidates should be aware that the JEE Advanced Examination will be conducted on August 28 in two different shifts.
JEE Advanced 2022: Check Eligibility
Only those aspirants who will score the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. Notably, the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test, and this time it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. Post login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be collected from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 registration. In the last stage of the registration process, candidates will have to upload all the required documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee.
JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates
- Registration will begin on August 8, 2022
- Last date to apply is August 11, 2022, till 5 PM
- Last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022, till 5 PM
- JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be out on August 23, 2022
- JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.
- Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.
- Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.
- Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM
- Final answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.
- JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM
JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to apply for JEE Advanced exam
- Step 1: To apply for JEE Advanced exam 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration link
- Step 3: Candidates will need to enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password.
- Step 4: Complete the registration process
- Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the specifications
- Step 6: Pay the application fee and preview all details
- Step 7: Candidates should submit the application
JEE Application Documents
- Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate
- Marksheet for Class 12
- caste certificate, if any.
- PwD Certificate
- The Scribe Request Letter
- The Gazette notification showing the change of name
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative