JEE Main 2022: Deadline To Register Ends On March 31, Follow These Steps For Registration

JEE Main 2022 application deadline is scheduled to end on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The link for registration was activated on March 1, 2022. To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for mains exam. The list of important dates and the steps that candidates will have to follow while applying have been mentioned below.

JEE Main 2022: Check important dates here

The registration started on March 1, 2022

The deadline to register will end on March 31, 2022 (5 pm)

The fee payment facility will be available till March 31, 2022 (11:30 pm)

Application correction window will not be activated by NTA

The JEE Main exam will begin on April 21, 2022

Earlier the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) was scheduled to begin on April 16, 2022

Admit card will be released in April second week

Intimation of city will be announced in April first week

JEE Main 2022: Here is how to fill registration form

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website and get themselves registered by providing the required information, including their name, contact information, and email address.

Step 2: After registration, candidates will receive an application number unique to JEE Main 2022.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill out the application form and then log in using the created application number and password and fill out all the relevant information.

Step 4: Upload the required documents: All essential documents must be supplied in the format requested.

Step 5: Now, pay the application fees using the preferred payment method.

Step 6: After submitting the application form, candidates must take a printout of the confirmation page.

JEE Main 2022: List of changes made by NTA this year