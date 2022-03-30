JEE Main 2022: Deadline To Register Ends On March 31, Follow These Steps For Registration

JEE Main 2022 application deadline is scheduled to end on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The link for registration was activated on March 1, 2022. To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for mains exam. The list of important dates and the steps that candidates will have to follow while applying have been mentioned below.
JEE Main 2022: Check important dates here
- The registration started on March 1, 2022
- The deadline to register will end on March 31, 2022 (5 pm)
- The fee payment facility will be available till March 31, 2022 (11:30 pm)
- Application correction window will not be activated by NTA
- The JEE Main exam will begin on April 21, 2022
- Earlier the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) was scheduled to begin on April 16, 2022
- Admit card will be released in April second week
- Intimation of city will be announced in April first week
JEE Main 2022: Here is how to fill registration form
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website and get themselves registered by providing the required information, including their name, contact information, and email address.
- Step 2: After registration, candidates will receive an application number unique to JEE Main 2022.
- Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill out the application form and then log in using the created application number and password and fill out all the relevant information.
- Step 4: Upload the required documents: All essential documents must be supplied in the format requested.
- Step 5: Now, pay the application fees using the preferred payment method.
- Step 6: After submitting the application form, candidates must take a printout of the confirmation page.
JEE Main 2022: List of changes made by NTA this year
- This year, NTA has reverted to its model of 2 sessions for JEE Main. It said that the four sessions were only a single time measure adapted by NTA due to the second wave of COVID-19.
- NTA has announced that it will not be providing time to the students for the correction window system. Earlier, students were given time after the applications were closed to make any corrections to their applications.
- From this year, Section B of the Paper-II – B. Tech examination will now have negative marking.
- In Section B, students are required to enter the integer value in the space provided – the wrong answer would have a negative 1 mark penalty, just like in the MCQ or Section A.