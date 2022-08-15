JEE Main 2022: JoSAA Counselling To Begin Soon; Check List Of Required Documents Here

Quick links:
JEE Main 2022: The counselling process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2022 is expected to be held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) sometime soon. As of now, the authorities have not confirmed any final date, but authorities have launched the JoSAA 2022 website. It is expected that the JEE Main counselling dates will be released by the JoSAA at the official website—josaa.nic.in. All those candidates who have cleared JEE Mains 2022 are eligible to apply for the JEE Adcvanced 2022. Those candidates who want to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), and government-funded technical institutes are required to register for the counselling process.
Steps included in the JEE Main Counseling are registration, choice filling, locking of choices, seat allotment, and payment of seat acceptance fee. According to the official notice, JoSAA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 counselling in 7 rounds and the counselling process will start with two rounds of mock seat allotment before the actual rounds of JEE Main 2022 counselling to help students understand the process.