JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registration Window Closes Today, Here's How To Apply Online

JEE registration process: National Testing Agency is scheduled to close the registration for JEE mains 2022 on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do it by today. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. As per the National Testing Agency, NTA' schedule, candidates can apply for JEE Mains July Session 2022 till 9:00 pm today. The step-by-step guide to apply has been attached below. You can also get more details on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Check important dates here

The Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) will be conducted on several days. Students should know that the exam dates for the July round are July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. As of now, admit card release date has not been announced. However, it is expected to be out by second week of June 2022. The deadline to apply will end on June 30 at 9 pm The deadline to pay the fee is 11.30 pm

Follow these steps to apply for JEE Main session 2

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the ‘Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE (MAIN) 2022’ link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their details and sign in.

Step 4: Fill out the application, upload documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and download it for future purposes

Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card