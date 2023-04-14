JEE Main 2023 Cut-off Score: Check Expected Cut-off Percentile Score For JEE Advanced Here

JEE Main 2023 cut-off score: NTA is conducting the JEE Main from April 6. The exams were conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13 in two shifts. The next exam will be held on April 15. National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2023 cut-off score as per NTA Percentile score required for JEE Advanced 2023. Candidates who secure the minimum qualifying cut-off score in JEE Mains 2023 will be able to appear for JEE Advanced. Check the tentative cut-off score for JEE Main 2023 here.

JEE Main 2023 qualifying cut-off score for JEE Advanced 2023

The expected cut-off for the general category is 88-89. for the General PwD category, the JEE Main cut-off score is expected to be 0.003- 0.005. For EWS category it can be 63-65; for OBC-NCL it is 66-67. For the scheduled caste category it is expected to be between 42-45. For ST category it can be between 25-27. The above-expected cut-off score has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE Noida.

JEE Advanced 2023

IIT Guwahati will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 on June 4. The online registration process will begin on April 30. The last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 7. Candidates will be able to apply online at jeeadv.ac.in.