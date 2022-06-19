JEE Main Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Soon, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main admit card by June 20, 2022. June 16, 2022. The exam City intimation slip for the candidates appearing in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 2021 has already been released. Registered candidates can download the same from official website.

Following the previous year's trends, NTA releases the admit card within a week prior to the examination. Once released, the hall tickets would be made available for candidates to download from the list of official websites mentioned below. In order to download the JEE Main Hall Ticket, candidates are required to enter their registered user ID or roll number and password.

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," the official notice reads.

"This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 shall be issued later. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates," the notice further reads.

JEE Main 2022: List of official websites

nta.ac.in jeemain.nta.nic.in

The examination will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. This year, the JEE Main Examination would be conducted in 501 cities across different centers. For candidates who will be appearing from outside India, it will be conducted between June 23 and June 29, 2022.

JEE Main admit card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall ticket