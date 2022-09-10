JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Check Key Details

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, is all set to release the JEECUP 2022 Counseling Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result today, September 10, 2022. Once released, registered candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in. According to the schedule, after the declaration of the results, candidates will have to start the process of online verification, online freeze/float option selection, etc.

Candidates must take note that the Round 1 process will start on September 11, 2022 and September 13, 2022, respectively. The classes for sessions 2022-23 are set to begin on September 24, 2022. Candidates are required to carry their allotment letters and documents for the verification process and pay the course fees to confirm admission. In case candidates are not satisfied with their UPJEE-P allotted seats, they can select the "Float" option by paying Rs 3,000. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Results.

JEECUP Counseling Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: Here's how to check

Step 1: To view the JEECUP Counseling Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment result, candidates need to visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "Login Details" and enter the login details.

Step 3: Automatically, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Finally, review the results and download the page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative